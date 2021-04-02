Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

