Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Ontrak worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $35,879,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,871,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRK opened at $32.35 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

