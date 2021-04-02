Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 84,847 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 388.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,847 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

