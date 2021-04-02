Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 65,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

PHT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Pioneer High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

