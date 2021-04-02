Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

