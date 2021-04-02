Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

