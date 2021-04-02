Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brightcove by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brightcove by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $21.29 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $853.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

