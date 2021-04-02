AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

