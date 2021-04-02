Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

