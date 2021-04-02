American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $240.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

