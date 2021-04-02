Canaccord Genuity Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. AAR has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.