Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $4,793,109.45 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.