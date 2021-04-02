Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $35,361,514.44 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total transaction of $35,361,514.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,361,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day moving average of $274.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

