Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.33 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

