Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

