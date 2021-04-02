Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

