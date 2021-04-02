Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 8,674,151 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.45 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

