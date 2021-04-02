Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

