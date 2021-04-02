BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE TCI opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.72 and a beta of 0.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.