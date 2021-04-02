BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

India Globalization Capital Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC).

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.