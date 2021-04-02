BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 216,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Puxin by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Puxin by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEW opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

