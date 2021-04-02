BlackRock Inc. Acquires 201,348 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 390.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.94% of Ayro worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AYRO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

