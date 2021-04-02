Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.16. Nordson has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

