Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.03% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,920.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.