scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of scPharmaceuticals worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.44. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

