Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:RMO opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 128.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

