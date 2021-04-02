BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,141 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,645,576 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

