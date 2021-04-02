WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP opened at $64.96 on Friday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

