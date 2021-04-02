Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.