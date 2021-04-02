Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
NYSE:PSO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
