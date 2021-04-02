Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

