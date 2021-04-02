Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ (GOL) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.90 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOL. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.
Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.60 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
