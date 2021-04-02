Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ (GOL) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.90 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOL. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.60 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 479,680 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.