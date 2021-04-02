ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ADCT opened at $25.52 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

