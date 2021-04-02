Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.85 $21.03 million $1.20 11.60

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.94%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

