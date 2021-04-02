Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $82.27 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

