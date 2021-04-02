Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

