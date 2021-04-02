Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

