Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock worth $805,182 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 294,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

