Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALLIF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

