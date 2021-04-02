Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALLIF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Alpha Lithium
