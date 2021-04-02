AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 58.4% in March

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $49.31 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Get AIA Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.