Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

TMP stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

