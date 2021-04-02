adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 390.0 days.

ADDDF opened at $315.70 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.52.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

