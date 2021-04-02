Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

GENSF opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Genus has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.19.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

