Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

