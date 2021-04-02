Citigroup Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $33.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

