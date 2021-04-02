Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $67.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

