Citigroup Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

