Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

