Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

