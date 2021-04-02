MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post sales of $48.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the highest is $49.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $190.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a P/E ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

