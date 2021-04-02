Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

